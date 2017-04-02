People who knew man accused of starting fire under I-85 can't believe he would do it

Those who know Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire under I-85 that led to the collapse of a section of the roadway, are having a hard time believing that he is the man responsible.

CBS46 talked with Kevin, a man who lives in the area where the fire broke out. He says he can't believe Eleby would do this.

"Everybody's got their own little spot and that was his spot," said Kevin. "I don't why someone would want to burn down their own spot."

Kevin knows Eleby from hanging out underneath the bridge where the fire started. The area is a homeless community called "tent city" or the "trail". The fire destroyed Kevin's campsite.

"Last night, it was a nice eight-man tent. Today, it's a no man tent," said Kevin.

Kevin says people starting fires in the area to intimidate others is a constant problem.

"They go out and get tiki fuel that you use with tiki torches and they make like a little bomb and throw it right on their hut or wherever they live," said Kevin.

Kevin says police should investigate several other people who could've started the fire, instead of Eleby.

"He doesn't seem like the kind of person to do something like that."

But one of the other two people arrested in connection to the I-85 fire has a much different view of Eleby. According to the affidavit, the man who was with Eleby on the night of the fire talked about smoking crack cocaine together. But when Eleby decided to do the drug alone, he saw Eleby start a small fire that ultimately grew into a giant inferno.

Atlanta resident Aileen Loli says the state of Georgia needs to consider changing some of its storage policies. However, GDOT leaders tell CBS46 the storage site was a secured area.

Loli believes the three people accused in the case aren't the only ones to blame.

"They're scapegoats definitely, definitely scapegoats," says Loli.

Meanwhile, Eleby appeared in court on Saturday. He was with criminal damage to property and arson and is being held on $200,000 bond. If he is unable to post bond, he'll remain in jail with his next court appearance on April 14.

MORE coverage on the I-85 road collapse

Demolition work continues on I-85 following road collapse, GDOT traffic plan released

Will road collapse prompt GDOT officials to rethink storage areas?

Law enforcement explains what occurred under highway prior to collapse

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.