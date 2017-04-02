10 Most-Traveled Structurally Deficient Bridges in Georgia

With commuters still reeling from the partial road collapse on I-85 caused by a fire underneath, we're taking a look at the most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in the state.

A report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association looked at all the data on the state's bridges. Of 14,835 bridges in the state, there are 700 deemed to be structurally deficient.

Of those 700, they've located the 10 worst in the state and you can view them in the slideshow below.

