Turner Field residents sleep outside to protest development plans

Some residents who live around Turner Field slept outside in the cold Saturday night to make a statement. They say they're fighting gentrification and displacement near the former ballpark.

The Dardens traded in their warm beds in their home on Atlanta Avenue for the hard pavement in front of Turner Field.

"I do believe the Lord is going to give us victory because what we're fighting for is right," said Robert Darden.

They're fighting for a community benefits agreement that will give them a seat at the table with developers.

They've lived in their home in Peoplestown since 1989 and they're now worried rising home values will displace them, as it has some of their friends.

"The seniors," said Bertha Darden. "Some of them lost their home because the prices of the houses went up, which means their taxes went up, but they're on fixed incomes so they couldn't pay their taxes."

Georgia State University bought Turner Field and there are plans to turn it into a football stadium. CBS46 has learned that Carter, a development company, has plans to build more single-family housing, student housing and retail in the area.

Long-time residents say those plans will only displace them.

"If we're there, leave us alone and let us stay in our home," Bertha said. "We're not telling you you cant move in. But don't push me out so you can move in."

The Dardens said they've received several offers for their home but said there's nowhere they'd rather live.

"Everything I need is in this neighborhood." said Robert.

So far, neither GSU or Carter has agreed to a CBA.

In February, Carter CEO Scott Taylor told CBS46 News they don't have the answer to rising home values. He said he has met with residents in the Turner Field area and said they will continue to look at best practices.

