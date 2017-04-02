Woodstock man found shot to death in Kennesaw

Police have identified the suspect they say killed a Woodstock man Saturday night.

Officers were called to the home on the 100 block of West Station Drive in Kennesaw at around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of 23 year-old Justin Dallas in the yard. He had been shot multiple times.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Naeem Jakwan Edwards. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault with intent to murder.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.

