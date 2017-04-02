Woodstock man found shot to death in Kennesaw

An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
Several warrants have been issued for a woman accused of abusing children.
A Walker County Deputy and a suspect were both injured during an arrest in Rossville.
A Levi's Call has been issued for two brothers believed to be traveling with a man toward Mobile, Alabama.
Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.
The work to build a roundabout outside Pope High School in Cobb County has been going on for a year and half. Now the push is on to finish the project before school starts July 31.
Road crews in Cobb County are facing a dangerous backlog of work as weather continues to cause tree and brush to grow at a furious pace.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal crash in Cobb County that claimed the life of a 66 year-old man on June 25.
If you're like many Georgia families, store-bought fireworks are among your July 4th party supplies. Firefighters are trying to spread the word that some of the most innocent-looking fireworks can cause the most injuries.
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.
