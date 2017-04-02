Braves finalize Opening Day roster

The Atlanta Braves have finalized their 25 man roster for Opening Day at Citi Field against the New York Mets on Monday.

The first pitch for Monday's game will take place at 1:10 p.m.

The Braves will play their first eight games on the road before opening the new SunTrust Park on April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

Here is the Braves 25-man roster for opening day:

Pitchers : Josh Collmenter (RH), Bartolo Colón (RH), R.A. Dickey (RH), Mike Foltynewicz (RH), Jaime García (LH), Jim Johnson (RH), Ian Krol (LH), Eric O’Flaherty (LH), Jose Ramirez (RH), Chaz Roe (RH), Julio Teheran (RH), and Arodys Vizcaíno (RH)

Julio Teheran will make his fourth straight Opening Day start.

