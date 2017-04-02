Braves opening day: What to expect?

We are two weeks away from the Atlanta Braves' opening day at SunTrust Park. The Braves will take on the San Diego Padres, April 14 at 7:35 p.m.

Fans who plan to attend the game should be prepared for a few changes in security, ticketing, parking and the types of food items offered compared to game days at Turner Field.

Below are a list of things to prepare you for the Braves' first game in their new home at SunTrust Park.

How to get tickets

Fans can purchase tickets online at Braves.com/SunTrustPark. Can't access the internet? You can also get tickets by calling 404-577-9100 or in person via an appointment at the SunTrust Park Preview Center.

How much should I expect to pay for a ticket

You can see the Braves play for as little as $6. Yes, you read that correctly. Although prices begin at that price, SunTrust Park will have a wide variety of seating options that will cater to everyone. More than 19,000 seats will be priced under $20 per seat, and more than 7,000 seats will be priced less than $10.

Nearly 6,000 seats will have added value built into the ticket, including food and beverage credits and special area access. Those tickets will start at $40.

Prohibited items

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are not allowed inside SunTrust Park. Other items prohibited items include aluminum cans, glass bottles, bota bags or wineskins, bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16"x16"x8"; ice chests or hard sided coolers, camera lenses exceeding 5 inches, camera tripods, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel, folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms, fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons), bullhorns, noise makers or confetti, laser devices or pointers, skateboards, hoverboards and rollerblades, unmanned aerial vehicles, framed or oversized backpacks; and balloons, beach balls and other inflatable items, wrapped packages wherein the contents are not visible.

Outside food is allowed inside of SunTrust Park but it must fit inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for those with dietary concerns and infants.

All bags of food will be subject to additional inspection at our security gates before entry.

What is The Battery Atlanta?

The Battery Atlanta is a 1.5 million square foot mixed-used development that features shopping, restaurants, residential space, a hotel and a theatre. SunTrust Park will flow directly into The Battery Atlanta.

Some of the restaurants inside The Battery include, Yard House, Terrapin Taproom featuring Fox Bros, Bar-B-Q, Todd English Tavern, Antico Pizza, Wahlburgers, and PBR Bar & Grill

The Atlanta Braves teamed up with Live Nation to develop and operate The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, a 53,000 square-foot entertainment venue at the Battery. The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre will have a standing room only capacity of 4,000 and will feature approximately 40 music or comedy shows a year, mostly on non-game days. The space will also be used for private and special events throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.