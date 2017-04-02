Don't want to drive after I-85 Collapse? Take a helicopter

The bridge collapse of I-85 due to a massive fire will cause heavy traffic and many delays in the time it takes to repair the interstate.

Many commuters have opted to take MARTA into the city, but one flight company says they are the fastest connection between downtown and north Atlanta.

"Atlanta drivers already spend an excessive amount of time behind the wheel. With our service, that time is drastically reduced," said Rich Maresco, CEO NAEAS.

North Atlanta Executive Air Service (NAEAS) will offer direct flights to downtown Atlanta. The company says they will reduce rates to accommodate more passengers. The company previously charged $350 per seat, but will charge $300, assuming all four seats are filled.

Passengers will depart from a full-service Heliport with a lounge in Cumming directly to the center of downtown at the W hotel.

