Teams set to survey apparent tornado damage in north Georgia Tuesday

A fire station in Carroll County had its roof blown off during severe weather on Monday, April 3, 2017.

A strong line of storms moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Monday morning, spawning apparent tornadoes in north Georgia.

Several areas saw major damage from the storms, including Carroll and Spalding counties.

Once viewer event sent CBS46 a video of an apparent tornado ripping the roof off a building. The person filming the apparent tornado was only able to capture a few seconds prior to immediately taking cover.

Damage in Spalding, Carroll counties

A tree crushed two cars and snapped a power line, while other cases were even more severe as trees toppled onto homes. An area of Spalding County was so badly hit, we saw Red Cross units helping people now displaced.

Donny Cannon says he wasn't home when a large tree came crashing through his bathroom and kitchen and Griffin, but his 29-year-old son was.

"He said it sounded like a freight train, and then all of a sudden, the tree hit the top of the house," says Cannon. "He was in the bedroom, right behind the bathroom where the tree crushed, so he was lucky."

Just a block away, Gary Mangham was coming to grips with how the storm impacted him as a pine tree flattened his 1983 El Camino, a car he says had been in his family for three decades.

"My father planted these pine trees, and my mother fussed about it, and I wish one hundreds times I would've cut them down," says Mangham.

Meanwhile, 60 miles northwest, strong winds ripped the roof off a firehouse like it was paper. Chopper 46 flew over the scene, capturing the devastation moments later.

CBS46 spoke with a student who caught the incredible scene on her cell phone.

"The trees were bending, and then all of a sudden, the roof came off the fire station. It was crazy," says the student.

Damage in Mansfield

Clean up crews were hard at work getting a lot of metal out of the street and into dumpsters in Mansfield. It was a hard task getting the town square back to normal after strong storms moved through the area.

The metal roof of the Hays Tractor building came off in pieces, ripped apart by the strong winds with bits of metal blocking main roads.

22 warnings in CBS46 viewing area

There were 22 total severe weather warnings in the CBS46 viewing area on Monday with the first warning being issued at 11:27 a.m., and the last at 2:34 p.m.

Of the 22 warnings, 15 were severe thunderstorm warnings, while seven were tornado warnings.

I counted 15 severe thunderstorm warnings & 7 tornado warnings in the @cbs46 viewing area during Monday's storms. #GAwx #StormMode pic.twitter.com/vigJCxxyt8 — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) April 4, 2017

The storms also caused thousands of people in north Georgia to go without power.

The National Weather Service will send several survey teams out Tuesday to determine exactly how many tornadoes touched down in north Georgia.

