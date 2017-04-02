Atlanta radio legend Warren "Rhubarb" Jones dies at 65 - CBS46 News

Atlanta radio legend Warren "Rhubarb" Jones dies at 65

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Warren "Rhubarb" Jones via Facebook Source: Warren "Rhubarb" Jones via Facebook
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Warren "Rhubarb" Jones, local radio legend and Georgia Radio Hall of Famer, died Sunday following a heart attack, according to Gradick Communications President Steve Gradick. He was 65 years old.

"Aside from all of that he was a true southern gentleman who loved and adored his children and was proud of and loved being a part of the Tallapoosa community," Gradick said Sunday. 

Several celebrities took to social media to share their condolences and their shock over Jones' passing.

Jones was the longest running radio personality in the Atlanta radio market.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46