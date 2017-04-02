Atlanta radio legend Warren "Rhubarb" Jones dies at 65

A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.More >
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >