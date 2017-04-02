Atlanta radio legend Warren "Rhubarb" Jones dies at 65

Warren "Rhubarb" Jones, local radio legend and Georgia Radio Hall of Famer, died Sunday following a heart attack, according to Gradick Communications President Steve Gradick. He was 65 years old.

We regret to announce the passing of radio legend Rhubarb Jones (@rhubarbjones69) ?? https://t.co/fbJr3jqena — Gradick Sports (@GradickSports) April 2, 2017

"Aside from all of that he was a true southern gentleman who loved and adored his children and was proud of and loved being a part of the Tallapoosa community," Gradick said Sunday.

Several celebrities took to social media to share their condolences and their shock over Jones' passing.

I'm shocked and saddened by this news. Rhubarb Jones was one of the best radio guys I ever knew. RIP https://t.co/OOyLaKVuDX — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 2, 2017

Just got word that my dear friend Rhubarb Jones has passed away. Rest In Peace Buddy. You were much loved — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 2, 2017

Jones was the longest running radio personality in the Atlanta radio market.

