Pack your patience: Monday's commute likely to be hectic

The Monday morning work commute could be a long one depending on your destination in Atlanta.

The collapse of the I-85 bridge has and will continue to impact traffic for as long as it takes to rebuild; however ,GDOT says they are committed to re-opening I-85 as soon as possible.

Updated I-85 recovery detour map. I-85 is closed between I-75 & SR 400. Motorists should use I-75, I-285 & I-20 until further notice. pic.twitter.com/JBshTy3Le0 — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) April 3, 2017

They also said the process to replace the pieces of bridge damaged in the fire that led to the collapse of a single section of the interstate could take months, calling this "the new norm."

“Tomorrow morning’s commute will present challenges, so we are asking Atlantans to heed warnings regarding travel delays on Monday and in the coming weeks and to explore alternative routes and transit options,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said “The Department has been working on strategies to ease congestion and alleviate the stress on major arterials, but we need the public’s cooperation in order to make everyone’s commute more manageable.”

Due to the increased travel times, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternative options. GDOT offers several ways in which you can avoid some frustrations on Monday.

Commuters are encouraged to telework. If that is not an option, find information on detours and closures on their website: www.dot.ga.gov

Consider public transportation as an option. Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) Express buses and MARTA offer easy and efficient transit options.

“Don’t Block the Box” – Remember, it’s against the law to enter an intersection until you can legally and safely exit on the other side.

Move Over Law – when you see HERO or other emergency response vehicles assisting with an incident, move over to the next lane; if you can’t, slow down to allow responders to safely do their work.

