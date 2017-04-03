One dead after I-20 WB wreck

One person died after a multiple-vehicle wreck along Interstate 20 westbound early Monday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said at least four vehicles were involved and the wreck left three left lanes of traffic blocked around 5 a.m. Monday.

The wreck caused new headaches for commuters in an area being used as one of the main routes around the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta.

Three lanes were blocked for several hours in the early morning, but reopened around 7 a.m. leaving backups as far from the scene of the accident at Hill St. to the Flat Shoals Parkway exit.

