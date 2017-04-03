Lopez, Nets spoil Millsap's return with 91-82 win over Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, front, reaches back for a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Denver. The Hawks won 109-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brook Lopez scored 29 points, Jeremy Lin had 15, and the Brooklyn Nets spoiled Paul Millsap's return to the lineup by beating the Atlanta Hawks 91-82 on Sunday.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 11 points for the Nets, who have won two straight games.

Dennis Schroder scored 16 points, while Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 14 for the Hawks, who have lost two straight.

Millsap returned after a seven-game absence with a left knee injury but Atlanta fell to 39-38, just a game ahead of seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

