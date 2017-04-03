UBER offers discounts for MARTA riders, using carpool service

UBER says this map shows the rides they give to riders to and from MARTA stations across metro Atlanta. (SOURCE: UBER)

Ride-sharing service UBER said they'll offer users discounts for using public transit and carpooling solutions in the wake of the collapse a portion of Interstate 85.

The company said they're going to pour $5 million into the metro Atlanta area over the coming months to "help keep prices low and encourage riders and drivers to help combat congestion."

The company said they'll give a 50 percent discount on UBERPOOL rides (those allow riders to group up and take the same car to areas in close proximity.) as long as they begin or end at a MARTA station.

The company also said they'll give drivers guaranteed hourly fare rates.

"During this challenging time for the city, we’ll also be making a special effort to educate riders and drivers on how to use existing Uber features that make it easy to move around the city efficiently, " UBER said in a blog post.

