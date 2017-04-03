MARTA bracing for influx of riders due to I-85 collapse

Atlanta's transit system is bracing for an influx of new riders this week as commuters try to avoid the expected highway congestion created by Thursday's collapse of a section of Interstate-85.

The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) got a glimpse of the influx on Friday, the day after the collapse. MARTA expects more first-time riders to give the transit system a try on Monday.

Most metro-Atlanta school districts are on spring break this week, so the real test will be next week when students return to school and their parents return to work.

MARTA Chief of Staff Rukiya Thomas told CBS46 News riders should be prepared for larger than normal crowds at the train stations.

"Get there early. Leave earlier than you normally do," said Rukiya Thomas. "We're going to do our best to reduce those lines, but just be prepared to have a line possibly. If the trains are packed we'll be able to send another one right behind it, so just be patient with us and get there early."

Thomas said MARTA volunteers will be on hand in the coming weeks at key stations to assist first-time riders.

