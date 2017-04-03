Councilman: Killing of woman in Midtown intersection appears to be random act

Police released these photos of the man accused of shooting and killing a woman in a busy Midtown Atlanta intersection. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta Police originally said Trinh Huynh, the woman killed in the middle of Peachtree Street, Monday morning, appeared to be specifically targeted by the shooter.

But according to Atlanta city councilman, Alex Wan, detectives now have a different theory.

"As the investigation moved on and they found the suspect, I think the story changed, that it was more of a random act than something that was planned, potentially."

Wan attended the Thursday night memorial for Trinh Huynh near the place where she was killed, and told CBS46 he considered the victim a personal friend.

The accused shooter, Raylon Browning, 39, is being treated at Grady Hospital after being arrested during a traffic stop in Cobb County. According to court personnel, his first appearance was delayed because he got into a fight with a fellow inmate in the Fulton County Jail Tuesday night. Documents allege Browning started a fight with the inmate for "no apparent reason." A detention officer tased Browning after he refused to stop punching the inmate.

Raylon Browning, 39, shot 40-year-old Trinh Huynh, an Atlanta-area lawyer, at close range at about 7:40 a.m. The incident occurred in the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place, according to authorities. At the time, the intersection was filled with drivers and pedestrians.

"Trinh Huynh passionately lived her life, whether as a daughter, sister, friend, or lawyer. She served the Asian American legal community for many years through GAPABA and other bar associations," posted a member of the Georgia Asian Pacific Bar Association on the organization's Facebook page.

Huynh was formerly a board member of GAPABA, which called her loss tragic.

Browning was pulled over by Cobb County Police Monday night around 9 p.m. after running a red light. He was also wanted for aggravated assault in Atlanta following an incident where police say he stabbed two people on Peachtree Street.

Witness accounts

Street sweeper Toney Booker and his colleagues were among the eyewitnesses. He said he can't believe what he saw in broad daylight in one of midtown Atlanta's busiest areas, just up the street from a MARTA station and near several popular shops and restaurants.

“She was crossing the road, and he draws out his gun and shoots her three times," said Booker. "She drops, and he takes off running.”

“Certainly a lot more people could have been hurt, and for that, we are glad," said Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Ricardo Vazquez.

A man who saw the entire incident up close locked eyes with both the shooter and the victim as the shooting took place.

"She looked surprised when he came up behind her," said the man, who did not want to be identified. "She was on her knees, and she kind of like waved her arms and was flagging for help," he said.

He said the shooter stared at him through his car windshield for at least five seconds and then ran past him.

"He looked scared when he saw. He thought he was the only one in the intersection," the witness said.

Atlanta police detectives released video of the suspect captured right before the shooting. He appears to be wearing basketball shorts and a dark hoodie.

Who was Trinh Huynh?

CBS46 has learned Trin Huynh’s family fled war-torn Vietnam in 1979 . They settled in Gainesville, Georgia, where Trinh graduated from Gainesville High School.

She went onto Princeton University where she was a history major. After law school, she would eventually work for the prestigious law firm Alston & Bird. Huynh loved to travel, according to her Facebook page. Last summer, she joined Atlanta-based UPS as part of its corporate legal staff.

Gainesville police confirmed Tuesday that one of Huynh's older sisters also died tragically. She was killed in a murder-suicide in 1991 at the family's home in Gainesville.

Meanwhile, The Georgia Asian-Pacific American Bar Association will hold a vigil Thursday night in remembrance of Huynh. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 999 Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

