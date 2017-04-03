Authorities: Macon teen shoots 7-year-old in the head

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a teenager who they say shot a 7-year-old boy in the head in Bibb County.

News outlets report the Bibb County Sheriff office said in a statement that they are searching for a 17-year-old male who is suspected of shooting 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace in the head on Saturday. The suspect is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty.

According to the release, the 17-year-old got into an argument with three men including the victims' older brother, 18-year-old Shedderck Wallace. Shedderk then told his mother the suspect shot at him causing her to locate him.

The release says the suspect approached the mother's car before threatening and ultimately shooting the 7-year-old in the head.

Edgerin Wallace is listed as critical, but stable condition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.