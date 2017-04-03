Authorities: Macon teen shoots 7-year-old in the head

Nicholas Shaw, 26, is currently in custody in Oglethorpe County for various charges.More >
An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
Georgia authorities say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a handgun on him.More >
A man is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was shot up during a suspected road rage incident in Coweta County.More >
A man convicted of killing another man at a night club in Atlanta last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.More >
