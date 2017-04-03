Overturned tractor trailer on I-75 in Clayton County

An overturned tractor trailer has delayed traffic in Clayton County.

Just in! Clayton Co. Crash I-75 SB at I-675 overturned TT w/ hazardous spill - please follow suggested route. Unknown clearance time. pic.twitter.com/iFTOu9mkuW — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) April 3, 2017

According to GDOT, the accident caused a hazardous spill at I-75 SB at I-675.

At this time, there is no projected clearance time.

CBS46 is continuing to gather more details. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.