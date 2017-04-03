Overturned tractor trailer on I-75 in Clayton County - CBS46 News

Overturned tractor trailer on I-75 in Clayton County

By WGCL Digital Team
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An overturned tractor trailer has delayed traffic in Clayton County.

According to GDOT, the accident caused a hazardous spill at I-75 SB at I-675.

At this time, there is no projected clearance time.

