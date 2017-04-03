UWG says classes still in session during severe weather; student - CBS46 News

UWG says classes still in session during severe weather; students explode on Twitter

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Weather damage on the campus of Univeristy of West Georgia | Source: CarrolltonGA Traffic Weather damage on the campus of Univeristy of West Georgia | Source: CarrolltonGA Traffic
CARROLLTON, GA (CBS46) -

College students at the University of West Georgia are voicing their concerns via Twitter after school officials neglected to cancel classes following a tornado warning in Carroll County.

The storms knocked down power lines, trees and caused the roof of a fire station to be blown away. Even with the steady news reports from CBS46 about the severe weather damage, classes were never cancelled. 

In the email sent to students, officials advised them to use their own discretion on whether or not they could make it to class. One professor did not give students a choice, and canceled his classes for the day.

 Although the students were visibly upset about the school's decision, some of them chose to use humor to get them through the day.

