UWG says classes still in session during severe weather; students explode on Twitter

Weather damage on the campus of Univeristy of West Georgia | Source: CarrolltonGA Traffic

College students at the University of West Georgia are voicing their concerns via Twitter after school officials neglected to cancel classes following a tornado warning in Carroll County.

This makes a wholeeee lotta sense UWG. pic.twitter.com/uX2XyaUuJB — Scott Porter (@goinscotty2) April 3, 2017

The storms knocked down power lines, trees and caused the roof of a fire station to be blown away. Even with the steady news reports from CBS46 about the severe weather damage, classes were never cancelled.

UWG is gonna say we still have class, just drive past the tornado — Blake Mauldin™ (@BMauldy) April 3, 2017

In the email sent to students, officials advised them to use their own discretion on whether or not they could make it to class. One professor did not give students a choice, and canceled his classes for the day.

Update: one professor here at UWG isn't ridiculous ?? pic.twitter.com/rV55ugEi8o — Peyton Thayer (@peytonmthayer) April 3, 2017

Although the students were visibly upset about the school's decision, some of them chose to use humor to get them through the day.

Students: There's a flood. I can't get to campus.#UWG: The second and third floors aren't flooded. Classes are not cancelled. Find a boat. — Lindy (@iAmL_Mo) April 3, 2017

the city of Carrollton hit with a tornado & y'all wanna talk about class...????‍?? #uwg pic.twitter.com/sxhHFUZv3a — Jay Smith (@jremy_s) April 3, 2017

only at #uwg where you have a tornado warning and you still have to go to class — Camborghini High (@Cam_Tha_Chiefer) April 3, 2017

I'm not about to walk through the amazon rainforest and part the red sea just to get to class. Sorry #UWG . ??? — Kayedian Foster ?? (@KayeIsUnique) April 3, 2017

