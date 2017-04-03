Get your car financing first

You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A police officer is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.More >
A police officer is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >