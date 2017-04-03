Drivers deal with traffic congestion, alternative routes following I-85 collapse

People are trying to find their way around the I-85 collapse the best they can.

"Google was going to take us this way apparently where there is all the traffic so we had to talk to some locals here and gave us a different direction to go," driver Josh Turner said.

Things are bad now. But drivers know the the true test of traffic could come next week.

"It's going to be way worse when spring break is over with," Driver Jason Duncan said. "Spring break is going to make it a little easier but once them kids are back in school it's going to be terrible."

Georgia Department of Transportation has crews monitoring its traffic control center and adjusting traffic signals to keep traffic flowing. GDOT warns you need to plan ahead for traffic increasing next week.

"What works today that may not work for you, what you tried today, may not work for you," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said. "You may need to rethink tomorrow and Wednesday."

People are mapping out their own different ways.

"I pretty much know how to navigate through the backsides and backstreets so I'll manage," Duncan said.

