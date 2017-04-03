Severe storms move through Atlanta, cleanup begins

Severe thunderstorms rocked metro Atlanta throughout much of Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, lightning, large hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport issued a ground stop as the storms moved through but it has since been lifted.

Ground stop has been lifted, but there are still delays due to weather. Please check with your airlines directly on flight times. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 5, 2017

Delta canceled roughly 300 mainline and Delta Connection regional flights due to severe weather in the southeast.

CBS46 Meteorologist Ella Dorsey says a confirmed tornado touched down in south Georgia and "catastrophic damage" is being reported.

Confirmed tornado in South Georgia with "catastrophic damage". Tornado is still on ground. pic.twitter.com/un2nNHjUWs — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) April 5, 2017

Download the CBS46 Weather App

To get instant alerts and the latest updates from your CBS46 Weather Team, text CBS46Weather to 23765 to download the weather app.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.