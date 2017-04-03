Easter signs stolen from outside church in Fayette County

Police say Easter signs were stolen from outside a church in Fayette County.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on April 2.

The signs were stolen from outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Redwine Road north of Bernhard Road, according to a spokesperson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Police say a black Ford F-150 with a tool box was seen leaving the church around the time of the reported theft.

