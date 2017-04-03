Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott graduation

Oprah Winfrey has been chosen as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony at Agnes Scott College in suburban Atlanta.

Officials at the private liberal arts school announced Monday that Winfrey will receive an honorary degree during the May 13 ceremony. Winfrey hosted the popular talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show" for 25 years, she runs her own cable network, OWN, and is the founder of "O, The Oprah Magazine."

Winfrey earned an Academy-Award nomination for her role in "The Color Purple." She appeared in a number of other films including HBO's upcoming film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks."

Winfrey was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Posse Foundation founder Deborah Bial will also receive an honorary degree at the commencement and offer remarks to the graduating class.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

