Martin Luther King, Jr. birth home reopens on anniversary of assassination

The birth home of Martin Luther King, Jr. was expected to reopen on April 3, a day before the 49th anniversary of his assassination.

The building, located in downtown Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district, closed for an assessment of its structure in March and was expected to open later that month, but officials later extended that time.

“Public safety and resource protection are our top priorities,” said Judy Forte, superintendent, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site. “We’re working to ensure that Dr. King’s birth home is structurally sound, adequately preserved and available to visitors for generations to come.”

The second floor of the home closed in August 2016 for safety concerns and the complete closure in March was implemented to assess whether it could be reopened.

During the temporary closure, the park service offered these other options available for those interested in learning about Dr. King’s Birth Home:

"The Birth Home Story" Virtual Tour at Fire Station No. 6 (97 Boulevard, Atlanta): Attend presentations by park rangers who will guide visitors back to the time of Dr. King's childhood to interpret the Sweet Auburn community he grew up in and the home where he was born and raised for the first 12 years of his life;

Photo Gallery and Wayside Exhibits in the Birth Home block: View large photographs of the Birth Home’s interior at Eastern National Museum Store (497 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta) next door to Dr. King’s Birth Home and view the wayside exhibits along the Birth Home block to learn more about the neighborhood Dr. King grew up in;

“The Birth Home Story” film at the park’s visitor center (450 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta): View the twenty-minute film at the visitor center and explore historical and interactive exhibits about Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement

Roving Ranger Talks: Interact with park rangers who will rove the area around the Birth Home and offer interpretive talks and information to visitors.

