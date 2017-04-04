Lenox Square Mall evacuated due to early morning gas leak

Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta was evacuated early Tuesday morning after a gas leak was discovered.

The Atlanta Fire-Rescue Department said they evacuated the mall as a precaution around 6 a.m. on Tuesday after workers who were unloading trucks smelled gas in the area.

AFRD said they weren't sure how long the repairs would take, or whether it would affect the mall opening. The mall is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. according to their website.

No one was injured in the incident.

