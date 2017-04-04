Lottery winner who gambled on dealing meth gets 21 years

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man who reportedly used at least part of his $3 million in lottery winnings to deal drugs has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Ronnie Music Jr. of Waycross was sentenced Monday to serve 21 years. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Music won $3 million in a scratch-off lottery game in February 2015. Prosecutors say he used the money to buy crystal meth to sell. He was arrested in Tennessee in late 2015 after selling meth to a confidential informant.

Prosecutors say they have indicted and arrested 21 other members of the drug trafficking ring and, including Music, 20 have been convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.