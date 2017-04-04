Surveyors confirm EF-1 tornado struck Carrollton

A fire station in Carroll County had its roof blown off during severe weather on Monday, April 3, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

At least one EF-1 tornado moved through Carrollton, where the roof of a fire station was ripped off on Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Strong winds ripped the roof off a firehouse like it was paper in a video shared with CBS46. Chopper 46 flew over the scene, capturing the devastation. Moments later downed trees were spread across the area as well.

Meanwhile, 60 miles southeast, a tree crushed two cars and snapped a power line, while other cases were even more severe as trees toppled onto homes. One area of Spalding County was so badly hit, we saw Red Cross units helping people now displaced.

22 warnings in CBS46 viewing area

There were 22 total severe weather warnings in the CBS46 viewing area on Monday with the first warning being issued at 11:27 a.m., and the last at 2:34 p.m. Of the 22 warnings, 15 were severe thunderstorm warnings, while seven were tornado warnings.

