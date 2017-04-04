GSU Study: Women, minorities experience higher levels of workplace bullying

The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >