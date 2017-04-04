GSU Study: Women, minorities experience higher levels of workplace bullying

In a new study by Georgia State University researchers, women and minority groups report experiencing higher levels of workplace bullying.

“Those who experience workplace bullying are at increased risk for a variety of adverse health outcomes like anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease, among others,” said coauthor Kiersten Kummerow, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Sociology at Georgia State.

The study, published in the journal of Social Science Research, found women and minorities report higher levels of anxiety and lower levels of social support from coworkers.

“Unfortunately, bullying at work is a relatively common phenomenon,” said lead author Brandon K. Attell, a research associate at the Georgia Health Policy Center in the university’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. “Recent national studies show that around one in five Americans has experienced workplace bullying, either now or in the past.”

The Georgia State researchers used survey data from the national 2010 Health and Retirement Study. They analyzed responses from nearly 2,300 individuals.

According to researchers, women and black individuals were heavily affected by the effects of workplace bullying.

“The results of our study demonstrate why employers and state policymakers should be aware of workplace bullying and the effects it has on individual’s health,” Kummerow said. “One possible avenue to help address bullying at work is the consideration at the state level to adopt policies that allow employers and employees alike multiple avenues to identify bullying and redress the various consequences it has at the organizational and individual level.”

