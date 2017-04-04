Dad makes stop before son's birthday party; wins 100k

A father is now $100,000 richer after making a stop at a store before heading to his son's birthday party.

Jerry Heard, 32, stopped at Kenney's Korner Store in Elberton and purchased a 50X the Money scratcher.

“I had to hold my chest,” he said. “I asked the clerk to check my ticket to make sure my eyes weren’t playing games on me.”

The father of four says he immediately contacted his family to let them know he had won. He says he plans to use some of his winnings to purchase a car.

