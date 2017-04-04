Atlanta HBCUs participate in 'Retool Your School' to update facilities

The Home Depot is honoring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) by offering campus improvement grants to the schools across the country with the most activity on social media.

Their “Retool Your School” initiative has been an annual tradition for eight years, and this year more than 70 universities are participating by using the #RetoolYourSchool hashtag and voting at their website.

In Georgia, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are vying for the opportunity to update their facilities.

Another source of financial assistance

HBCUs have generally looked to federal funding and similar grant programs to help with fundings.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal funding to HBCUs has grown each year from 2009 to 2016. (The Obama Administration, which invested more than $4 billion in HBCUs over the course of seven years, updated president Lyndon Johnson's original Higher Education Act, giving the institutions the largest increase for the federal “Strengthening HBCUs” program in six years.)

The changing of presidential administrations, however, has traditionally left such universities cautious of potentially losing funding. Lawmakers and HBCUs aren't quite sure what to expect in the following years, though.

The Trump Administration’s executive order on HBCUs—signed in February—moved the initiative on aiding HBCUs from the Department of Education to the executive office of the White House, which is the reverse of what the Bush Administration did in 2002.

President Trump, in response to HBCU leaders requesting $25 billion for funding HBCUs nationwide, said helping HBCUs is "an absolute priority for this White House." (The executive order does not, however, specify how much federal money the colleges will receive.)

Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are hoping grant programs like The Home Depot’s “Retool Your School” could help wherever necessary.

