Ben & Jerry's offers free cones April 4 - CBS46 News

Ben & Jerry's offers free cones April 4

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Ben & Jerry's via Twitter Source: Ben & Jerry's via Twitter
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Anytime is a good time for ice cream, especially when it's free.

Ben & Jerry's is offering free ice cream to customers April 4 on Free Cone Day.

Customers can enjoy a free cone at participating locations from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

To find a Ben & Jerry's near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46