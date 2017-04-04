City of Atlanta's Warrant Amnesty Program ends May 12

Individuals facing arrest and other penalties due to delinquent traffic tickets, city ordinance, or misdemeanor violations can now resolve their outstanding case with reduced fines and fees.

The program began April 3 and will end May 12.

"Our goal is to ensure that we have licensed and lawful drivers on city streets,” said Ryan Shepard, Municipal Court Administrator. “After receiving a citation, many individuals fail to appear in court, resulting in additional fines and fees, and in some cases, a warrant being issued. The Municipal Court’s warrant amnesty program offers an opportunity to resolve outstanding issues once and for all.”

The program is only offered to individuals with charges currently in failure-to-appear status.

Court appearances will be held week days at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Individuals can sign up for these sessions beginning at 7 a.m. for same day service.

There will be two special sessions during non-traditional hours:

Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m

Wednesday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m.

For additional information about the program or a warrant you may have, please visit http://court.atlantaga.gov or call 404-954-7914.

