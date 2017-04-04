16-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex

Fulton County police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Biscayne Apartments in the 5400 block of Old National Highway.

According to police, this shooting is related to another incident that occurred on Hackamore Drive.

The victim was later identified by the medical examiner as Micah Durdan.

