16-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex - CBS46 News

16-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
none none
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Fulton County police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Biscayne Apartments in the 5400 block of Old National Highway.

According to police, this shooting is related to another incident that occurred on Hackamore Drive.

The victim was later identified by the medical examiner as Micah Durdan.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  