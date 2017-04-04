GDOT: I-85 bridge repairs to be completed, reopened within 10 weeks

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) held a press conference Tuesday to update the public on their progress regarding the Interstate 85 partial overpass collapse.

RELATED: 3 arrested in connection to fire that caused collapse of I-85

A central project

GDOT officials said Interstate 85 repair is now a "central project," which is, due to the accelerated progress in construction planning and development between federal highway partners and suppliers, expected to be completed within 2 to 10 weeks. (Officials said the June 15 deadline, which is much sooner than the initial "several months" estimate, will come with "disincentives and penalties" to make sure it's completed on time.)

The state of Georgia has 14,790 bridges in total; 5 percent are classified as "structurally deficient" and 11 percent are "functionally obsolete," according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). (Federal investment in Georgia has supported $2 billion for capital improvements on 1117 bridge projects between 2005 and 2014, per their 2015 National Bridge Data report.)

Planners working on this bridge's reconstruction, which was originally built in 1984 with materials no longer used today, said they're expecting expedited shipping of key beams needed for the project.

Meanwhile, Governor Nathan Deal was scheduled to ride the MARTA trains in Atlanta Wednesday morning but that was canceled due to severe weather.

Statewide joint-review of practices

In response to the incident, Georgia officials have also requested a statewide joint-review of storage procedures and practices that led to what they consider to be "a catastrophe of national significance."

The materials under the bridge that were accidentally ignited and started the fire were being stored for future use. (GDOT officials said the materials were non combustible, noting that they're safe enough to "keep under my desk" in the office.)

GDOT officials said the gates and fences around the overpasses are designed to keep bulk materials from being stolen, not necessarily to prevent breaches, which happens routinely throughout the 7000 bridges in the area due to heavy homeless populations. (Basil Eleby, the metro-Atlanta homeless man living near the overpass--also believed to suffer from drug addiction and undiagnosed mental illness--allegedly started the fire by leaving crack cocaine in a shopping cart near the materials.)

Officials were asked if similar materials were being kept under other overpasses, to which they said was not necessarily illegal but could be a possibility.

Inspectors have been surveying the bridge since the day of its collapse (March 30), and Georgia officials have been communicating with other state DOTs to prevent similar incidents.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.