Construction worker dies at Pinewood Studios after falling

The Fayette County Fire Department is investigating after a person died from a fall at Pinewood Studios, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the person was a 41-year-old construction worker. The victim was not working on any active movie production, but was working on a construction site.

CBS46 has a crew on the scene. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.