Construction worker dies at Pinewood Studios after falling

By WGCL Digital Team
The Fayette County Fire Department is investigating after a person died from a fall at Pinewood Studios, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the person was a 41-year-old construction worker. The victim was not working on any active movie production, but was working on a construction site.

