Ansley Park neighborhood seeing traffic after I85 closure

With part of I-85 closed, a lot of us are relying on navigation like Waze and Google Maps to get around. GPS is now taking some drivers up and down many two-lane streets, creating a traffic standstill at times.

At rush hour, Polo Drive in Ansley Park is bumper to bumper, with cars moving less than 10 miles per hour. CBS46 spoke with the people who live, work and play in the area. They said it's never been like this before.

"Now it's stop and go, stop and go," said Norma Lee Ashber.

Ansley Park is known for its beautiful homes, wide streets and picturesque landscaping, not for its traffic. Pat Grubbs moved to the area in 1989. She said it's obvious who's cutting through the neighborhood.

"They're lost you can tell they're lost because they're making u-turns and going in circles."

She said she now has to plan when she leaves her house to avoid sitting in the traffic just feet away.

"Right now it's pretty busy," she said.

"You've just got to be creative because if you want to go on Beverly, forget it," said Ansley Golf Club member Jane Nagle. "It's going to take you about eight traffic lights to get through."

There are speed bumps and a roundabout in the neighborhood and homeowners told CBS46 trucks that are being rerouted are having a hard time maneuvering around them, creating even more backup.

