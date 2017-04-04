CBS46 Bracket Challenge Official Rules

CBS46 Bracket Challenge Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

CBS46 Bracket Challenge Contest begins on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) (after the complete bracket pairings of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament teams are announced). Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. The deadline to make selections is Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon E.T. You must fully complete the registration process before making selections. All picks must be successfully saved by or before the deadline in order for entry to be eligible.

Sponsors: WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street, Atlanta, GA 30318; North Georgia Honda Dealers Association, 8098 Via De Negocio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258.

Entering the CBS46 Bracket Challenge will also cause Second Street Media, Inc. to enter you into the Second Street Full Bracket Game Contest. You may also be presented opportunities by Second Street Media, Inc. to participate in related national challenges, such as a 16 and 4 team challenge. These national challenges do not affect the CBS46 contest in any way. The Full Bracket Game Contest and any related national challenges are administered and sponsored by Second Street Media Inc., and not WGCL-TV. Official rules for the Second Street Full Bracket Game Contest are available below. As such, WGCL-TV and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the Second Street Full Bracket Game Contest. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO ENTER THE SECOND STREET FULL BRACKET GAME CONTEST, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.

ENTRY: After the complete bracket pairings are announced on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at approximately 8:00 p.m. E.T., go to www.cbs46.com click on the Bracket Challenge link, and complete and submit the entry form to register for the contest. Following registration, entrants will be prompted to make their selections on a NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament bracket. Entrants can make selections by clicking the team they think will win each matchup in each round. Entrants will continue making picks for each round until they have made a total of sixty-three (63) picks, including who they think will be the winner of the final round championship game. Entrants must complete the entire bracket by Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at noon E.T. in order to enter and be eligible to win. Entrants will not be required to pick the winners of the “First Four” play-in games.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV viewing areas of Clay, Fannin, Union, Towns, Rabun, Union, Gilmer, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Hall, Banks, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Haralson, Cleburne, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Walton, Randolph, Heard, Coweta, Fayette,

Clayton, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Henry, Spalding, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, and Upson counties who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Players are ranked according to their cumulative point score. The player with the highest total number of cumulative points at the end of all six (6) Tournament rounds will be deemed the grand prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

Point totals are awarded differently for correct picks in each round:

Round 1: Two (2) points for each correct pick

Round 2: Four (4) points for each correct pick

Round 3: Eight (8) points for each correct pick

Round 4: Sixteen (16) points for each correct pick

Round 5: Thirty-Two (32) points for each correct pick

Final Round: Sixty-Four (64) points for correct pick

Tiebreaker: In the event of a tie between two (2) or more players for the grand prize, second place, or third place prizes, a random winner will be chosen by WGCL from the pool of tied players.

SCORING RESULTS DISPLAYED ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL VERIFIED BY SPONSORS AND SECOND STREET.

PRIZES: On or about Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m. E.T., three (3) total winners will be determined.

One (1) local player with the highest total number of cumulative points after the championship game will receive one (1) $1,000.00 Visa Gift Card (approximate retail value: $1,000.00).

One (1) local player with the second highest number of cumulative points after the championship game will receive one (1) $500.00 Visa Gift Card (approximate retail value: $500.00).

One (1) local player with the third highest number of cumulative points after the championship game will receive one (1) $300.00 Visa Gift Card (approximate retail value $300.00).

Gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the actual prize value.

Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at approximately 6:05 p.m. E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGCL’s address above within seven (7) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or

redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the second highest number of total cumulative points. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established email account associated with the entry.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation uses the information you provide, see WGCL-TV’s privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Second Street Media, Inc. uses the information you provide, see Second Street Media, Inc.’s privacy policy at https://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/. For more information about how North Georgia Honda Dealers Association uses the information you provide, see North Georgia Honda Dealers Association’s privacy policy at http://www.nghondadealers.com/privacy-policy.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within seven (7) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, the player with the second highest total number of cumulative points will become the grand prize winner, and second and third prizes will be adjusted accordingly. By participating and/or winning a prize, each player and winner releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertisers and/or prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, GA State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Tuesday, April 18, 2017 to Winner’s List/ CBS46 Bracket Challenge at the WGCL-TV address above.

This promotion is powered by Second Street Media, Inc. Second Street Media, Inc. does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Second Street Media, Inc. before entering or participating in this promotion.

https://secondstreet.com/terms-of-use/

https://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/

UPICKEM MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.



These Official Rules are for the UPICKEM Men's College Basketball Tournament Contest (the "Contest"), which is a nationwide contest (including both the United States and Canada) Sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. ("Sponsor"). Local affiliates who choose to participate in this Contest may offer prizes for their participants only, but eligibility for those prizes may be restricted to individuals in the affiliate's local area.



This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.



1. ELIGIBILITY:



This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states of United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older, and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who are of legal age of majority in their province of residence, at the time of entry. Local affiliates may restrict eligibility for affiliate prizes; eligibility for local affiliate prizes will be posted on the local affiliate's website. Employees of Sponsor and participating affiliates (the "Promotion Parties"), and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and households of each such employee are not eligible to participate or win a prize. This contest is void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.



2. HOW TO PLAY:



o Full Bracket Game



In the "Full Bracket" game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament prior to the start of the first full round of the tournament (the round of 64 teams) (hereafter referred to as the "First Round").



Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the First Round of the tournament. You will not be required to pick the winners of the "First Four" play-in games. Limit one (1) entry per person.



Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.



The participant with the highest score for each round will be deemed the round winner, subject to verification. The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined will be deemed the Full Bracket Grand Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest score in any round, the winner for the round will be randomly selected from among the tied participants.



In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the Grand Prize winner.



Score Approximation Formula:



1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation." The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner. If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

6. The most points earned in the Third Round.

7. The most points earned in the Second Round.

8. The most points earned in the First Round.

9. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.



o 16 Team Bracket Game

In the 16 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the third full round of the tournament (the round of 16 teams) (hereafter, the "Third Round"). The 16 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.



Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament from the Third Round on and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the Third Round. Limit one (1) entry per person.



Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 4 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 256 points. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.



The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Third Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 16 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility.



In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the winner.



Score Approximation Formula:



1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.



3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation." The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner. If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:



4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.



5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.



6. The most points earned in the Third Round.



7. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.



o 4 Team Bracket Game



In the 4 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the fifth full round of the tournament (the round of 4 teams) (hereafter, the "Fifth Round"). The 4 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.



Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the Fifth Round of the tournament. Limit one (1) entry per person.



Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 2 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 128 points. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.



The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Fifth Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 4 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility. In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the winner.



Score Approximation Formula:



1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.



2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.



3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation." The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner. If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:



4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.



5. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the tied players.



3. WINNER NOTIFICATION:



Winners will be notified by email. All posted results are unofficial until winners are verified. If a winner does not respond within seven (7) days of the initial notification email, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to the next highest scoring participant. Prizes won by an eligible participant who is a minor in his/her state of residence will be awarded to minor's parent or legal guardian who must sign and return all required documents. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.



4. PRIZES:



The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.



The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.



National Prizes



o Winner of Full Bracket game individual rounds - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing. The approximate retail value of the round prize is $89.

o Overall Winner of Full Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

o Overall Winner of 16 Team Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

o Overall Winner of 4 Team Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.



National Bonus Prizes



o One (1) $1,000,000 cash annuity prize* will be awarded if a participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly. If more than one participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly, the $1,000,000 cash prize will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked all 63 games.

o Up to three (3) $10,000 cash prizes will be awarded to participants who pick 61 or 62 games correctly. If there are more than three participants who correctly pick 61 or 62 game, the three $10,000 cash prizes ($30,000) will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked 61 or 62 games.

o Up to five (5) $1,000 cash prizes will be awarded to participants who pick 60 games correctly. If there are more than five participants who correctly pick 60 games, the five $1,000 cash prizes ($5,000) will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked 60 games. Each participant can only win one of these cash prizes. So, for example, a participant who correctly picks all 63 games would receive the $1,000,000 cash prize, but not a $10,000 cash prize a or $1,000 cash prize, and a participant who correctly picks 61 or 62 games would receive the $10,000 cash prize, but not a $1,000 cash prize. These prizes will not be awarded unless someone correctly picks the required number of games. Determination of cash prize winners, verification of eligibility, and compliance with these rules will be conducted by SCA Promotions, Inc., whose decision will be final.



*If won, the $1,000,000 annuity prize will be awarded as a 30 year annuity.



5. GENERAL CONDITIONS:



Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.



The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.



A participant grants to Sponsor and its affiliates the right to use and publish his/her proper name and state/province or residence online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. By accepting a prize, a winner grants Sponsor the right to use his or her name and likeness for advertising and promotional purposes without further compensation. Participants agree (a) to release and hold Sponsor, Promotion Parties and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest; (b) that under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for any punitive, incidental or consequential damages; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (d) any and all claims, judgments, and award shall be limited to actual out-of- pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys' fees and court costs.



6. PRIVACY NOTICE:



Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate.



7. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:



Sponsor and Promotion Parties are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.



8. WINNERS:



For a list of national winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101, Attn: Men's College Basketball Tournament Contest Winners List. Requests must be received by June 30, 2017.



This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.



© 2017 Second Street Media, Inc.



UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc. The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

