Police: 5-year-old attacked by family's dogs in Gainesville

Police say a 5-year-old had to be taken to two hospitals Tuesday after being attack by the family's dogs.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

The child's head and face were injured in the attack, according to authorities. The child was initially taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center's emergency room and ultimately flown to an Atlanta hospital for further treatment.

Police say three pit bulls, which were contained in a fenced in area behind the house, were taken by Hall County Animal Control officers.

No information was given by authorities on what led to the attack, but officials say the case remains under investigation.

