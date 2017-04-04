At birth home monument, tourists reflect on King's assassination

April 4, 2017 marks the 48th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

After being closed for months due to repairs, King's birth home has an "Open House" so tourists can reflect on this important day in history.

According to the King Center park rangers, the birth home gets about a thousand visitors per day. On the anniversary of King's death, 83-year-old Jennie Crawford wanted to honor her hero.

Crawford said it took her a long time to get over his death and she also mentioned what a great man King was.

Doug Coyle, a park guide makes sure King's history is preserved. Coyle was born blind, but he was still aware of the racial inequalities in America.

"I was brought up in the 60's during the civil rights movement. I remember it wIll i was 16 years old when Dr. King was assassinated", said Coyle. I never felt racism was right even back in those days and still don't."

The King Center will be doing silent tours until Friday, April 7, as a show of respect to King.

