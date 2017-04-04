How to negotiate with the IRS

Did you receive an enormous tax bill you weren't expecting?

Don't have the money to pay it off?

IRS staffers want you to know they will work with you.

Better Call Harry looks at the options you can take and the ones you should not.

NOTE: The IRS will begin sending letters to a small group of taxpayers whose overdue federal tax accounts are being assigned to one of four private-sector collection agencies. These agencies are: CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Conserve of Fairport, N.Y.; Performant of Livermore, Calif.; and Pioneer of Horseheads, N.Y. The taxpayer’s account will be assigned to only one of these agencies.

