How to negotiate with the IRS

You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
