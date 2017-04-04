Businesses struggle near I-85 detour

As the repairs on Interstate 85 drag on, the effects are starting to take a toll on businesses in that area of Buckhead.

Detours have been routed around the collapsed section of I-85 near the Piedmont Road overpass, causing heavy traffic, also causing many people who normally would go there to avoid the area.

"This morning, we had 4 (cancellations)," said Steve Hightower, who runs a hair salon and studio near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Piedmont Road. "(Clients) just did not want to get out in the traffic."

"I don't know if we can survive a half a year waiting for repairs to be made on the bridge," said Antiques and Beyond store owner John Thomas. "Consumers aren't coming to Cheshire Bridge Road."

Thomas said no other single event in his 25 years of running a store on Cheshire Bridge Road has impacted his business in the same way as the I-85 collapse.

"People are just staying away from this part of town," he said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.