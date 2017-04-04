Businesses struggle near I-85 detour

A woman says a lost dog may be on I-85 between Gwinnett County and Atlanta.More >
A woman says a lost dog may be on I-85 between Gwinnett County and Atlanta.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting July 10, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting July 10, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >