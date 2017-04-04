Husband charged with murder of wife in Marietta

A husband has been charged with felony murder after his 66-year-old wife was found dead in a Marietta home.

Police initially said they suspected foul play after the woman was found Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Cobb County police says officers went to a home in the 900 block of Liberty Hill Road NE to conduct a welfare check at the request of authorities in Floyd County.

When officers went into the home, they found the dead woman, later identified as Roxanne Eaton, according to authorities.

CBS46 eventually learned that the woman's husband, 64-year-old Donny Eaton, turned himself into authorities in Bartow County. The Cobb County police spokesperson told CBS46 that Donny Eaton was the one who called 911 in Floyd County.

The exact cause of Roxanne Eaton's death was not provided by authorities but will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

In addition to felony murder, Donny Eaton was also charged with aggravated assault.

