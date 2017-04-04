Husband charged with murder of wife in Marietta

A track coach is no longer with the Clarke County School District after he was arrested on child molestation charges.More >
The Conyers Police Department says that fogged windows ultimately led to the arrest of two men who were wanted for murder in different parts of the country.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A Brookhaven man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his cousin over a $400 debt.More >
A 12 year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta overnight and the suspect has turned himself in to police.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A fatal accident involving a vehicle that drove into a retention pond closed the exit ramp from northbound I-75 onto Chastain Road in Cobb County but traffic is now able to move through on the shoulder of the road.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Police tell CBS46 the crash occurred around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday when the driving of the truck went through a light on Barrett Parkway, hit a vehicle and overturned.More >
The work to build a roundabout outside Pope High School in Cobb County has been going on for a year and half. Now the push is on to finish the project before school starts July 31.More >
The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
