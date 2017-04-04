Weather 101: Tornado Safety

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you'll want to make sure you know what to do in advance.

Here's what you should do if a tornado warning is issued for you:

Get to a basement, safe room or interior room.

Make sure you're on the lowest floor of your home or apartment.

Remember to stay away from windows.

A small, center room is the best place to be, such as a bathroom or closet without windows.

Remember to get as low as possible.

Cover your head to protect yourself from flying objects. If possible, put a mattress or blankets over your head.

If you're outside or in a car, try to get inside to safety.

