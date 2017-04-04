Rick Ross sentenced to probation following kidnapping charges

William Roberts, also known as Rick Ross, was sentenced to five years probation after entering a plea to multiple charges Wednesday in Fayette County.

Roberts entered a plea to aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, three counts of pointing a pistol at another and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The plea is from an incident from June 2015 when Roberts and his bodyguard, Nadrian James, were accused of holding service workers in his guest house against their will. He was also accused of beating one of the victims with a pistol.

During motions at a previous court appearance, Roberts' attorney was preparing to show images from various surveillance cameras throughout Roberts' property in an attempt to prove that the workers and his friends were committing a crime during a party held at his home without permission, prompting Roberts to use force to protect his property.

Roberts' probation is conditional, including no drugs or alcohol, anger management, no possession of any firearm and no contact with the victims, according to district attorney Benjamin Coker.

Coker says James, Roberts' co-defendant in the case, also entered a plea to aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, three counts of pointing a pistol at another and driving without a license. He was also sentenced to five years probation on the came conditions.

"I respect and appreciate how the court chose to resolve not only myself, but my co-defendant's case," Roberts told CBS46's Julian Johnson. "It is important to both of us that we put this case behind us for the benefits of my mother, my sister, my family, friends, all my fans, and supporters..."

