NTSB releases first report on fatal Cobb County plane crash

A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
Funeral services will be held Friday for a metro Atlanta soldier killed while vacationing in Belarus.More >
Funeral services will be held Friday for a metro Atlanta soldier killed while vacationing in Belarus.More >
A fatal accident involving a vehicle that drove into a retention pond closed the exit ramp from northbound I-75 onto Chastain Road in Cobb County but traffic is now able to move through on the shoulder of the road.More >
A fatal accident involving a vehicle that drove into a retention pond closed the exit ramp from northbound I-75 onto Chastain Road in Cobb County but traffic is now able to move through on the shoulder of the road.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Police tell CBS46 the crash occurred around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday when the driving of the truck went through a light on Barrett Parkway, hit a vehicle and overturned.More >
Police tell CBS46 the crash occurred around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday when the driving of the truck went through a light on Barrett Parkway, hit a vehicle and overturned.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.More >
A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >