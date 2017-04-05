NTSB releases first report on fatal Cobb County plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its first report on the deadly plane crash in Cobb County on March 24.

According to the report, the pilot, 78-year-old Robert Westlake, called a nearby traffic control center for help after having steering problems. He also reported that his autopilot wasn't working.

Westlake's plane was about 15 miles north of Fulton County's Airport Brown-Field when the control center lost radar and radio contact with the plane. Westlake then crashed into a yard in a subdivision.

No one on the ground was injured in the neighborhood along Vistawood Lane in Marietta and the home was empty at the time. The homeowners said they don't want the focus on them, but want people to think of the pilot who lost his life.

"By the divine providence of God, we were at a church service last night," the homeowner said surveying what was left of he and his wife's home.

Meanwhile, investigators said they recovered the plane's flight data recorder, also known as the "black box". In addition, NTSB said they'll review the radar data from the plane.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.