Schools, attractions closed due to severe weather threat

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several Georgia school districts have canceled class on Wednesday in anticipation of strong storms expected to blow through metro Atlanta.

Although many schools across the area are already closed for the Spring Break holiday, many others have canceled class ahead of severe weather. The districts didn't want to take any chances as the severe weather moves in.

CBS46 Meteorologists Paul Ossmann and Jennifer Valdez say three rounds of storms are expected on Wednesday. Winds will also be strong and Georgia Power officials are expecting trees to topple down and several power outages as a result.

The following schools districts have closed for Wednesday:

  • Greene County
  • Griffin-Spalding County
  • Haralson County
  • Meriwether County
  • Murray County
  • Muscogee County
  • Pike County
  • Rome County

Two college campuses have also closed for Wednesday:

  • Georgia Highlands College
  • University of West Georgia
  • Clark-Atlanta University

Several area businesses have also closed due to the severe weather:

  • Zoo Atlanta
  • Stone Mountain Park
  • Senoia Municipal Court
  • Six Flags Adventure Park

