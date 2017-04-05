Midtown shooting suspect's court hearing delayed after fight in jail

The man arrested for fatally shooting a corporate lawyer in broad daylight on a busy midtown Atlanta street missed a court appearance after he was involved in a fight with another jail inmate.

Raylon Browning, 39, shot Trinh Huynh, an Atlanta-area lawyer, at close range just before 8 a.m. on Monday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place, according to authorities.

At the time, the intersection was filled with drivers and pedestrians.

According to an incident report, Browning attacked another inmate for no apparent reason on Tuesday evening, punching the other person multiple times in the face. Detention officers used a Taser to subdue him, and both inmates were screened by medical staff in intake and medically cleared.

Browning received another criminal charge for the incident. Officers also said that a few hours after the incident, which happened at 8 p.m., Browning was found biting his left arm and spitting blood out of his mouth.

Browning waived his Wednesday court appearance due to illness and was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Fulton County officials said they will again Thursday.

