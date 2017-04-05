Midtown shooting suspect's court hearing delayed after fight in jail

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
A track coach is no longer with the Clarke County School District after he was arrested on child molestation charges.More >
A track coach is no longer with the Clarke County School District after he was arrested on child molestation charges.More >
A boil water advisory issued for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta has been mostly lifted, although two neighborhoods remain under the advisory.More >
A boil water advisory issued for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta has been mostly lifted, although two neighborhoods remain under the advisory.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.More >
Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
A man is dead following a standoff last lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A man is dead following a standoff last lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
A mom went into labor and ultimately had her child in a car with the help of police officers in Douglasville.More >
A mom went into labor and ultimately had her child in a car with the help of police officers in Douglasville.More >