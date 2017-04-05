Lightning could be to blame for two Gwinnett County fires

Lightning is thought to be the cause of two fires in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

The first fire began around 9:40 a.m. at a home on the 4000 block of Winchester Way in Loganville. Not many details are known about the fire but a witness called police and said lightning was to blame.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates were immediately available.

Another fire broke out around 9:50 a.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Bowers Brooks Drive in Lilburn. A witness also told police that lightning was the cause. No injuries were reported and no damage estimates were available.

Wow! Another #lilburn home hit by lightning. Homeowners also home when it happened. Look at this damage @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/9DNMT1pWuo — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) April 5, 2017

Lightning strikes house in #lilburn. Homeowners inside when it happened - no injuries. My report in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/YoQkQBfE9o — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) April 5, 2017

Fire officials also received another call about a possible lightning strike igniting a blaze. Crews were called to the 6000 block of Old Town Place in Norcross on reports of a grass fire but it was never confirmed. When crews arrived on scene, there was no indication of flames or smoke.

