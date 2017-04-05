Police: Suspect fakes medical emergency before arrest

Marietta Police have taken a suspect into custody they say stole a 2002 Corvette from a victim.

The suspect, later identified as Lan Weddington, approached the victim and said "I will blow your brains out," while demanding the keys to the victim's car. The victim gave him the keys and the suspect fled the scene in the victim's car.

Officers made contact with the victim on Merritt Street after they saw Weddington walking away from the Corvette. When the suspect saw the officers, he jumped on top of a nearby vehicle, pushed his hands down into his pockets and swiftly removed and pointed his hands at officers.

When officers did not take action, the suspect acted as if he was having a medical emergency.

Weddington was placed into custody without incident and was transported to Kennestone Hospital then to Cobb Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.